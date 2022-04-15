First National Trust Co Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Boeing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.76. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

