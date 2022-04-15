First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
THFF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.
THFF stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $537.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.