First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

THFF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $537.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.71. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.