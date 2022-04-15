First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.88

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 2116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

