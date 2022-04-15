First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

First Busey has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

BUSE stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Busey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Busey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

