Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.41

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.59. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.68, with a volume of 38,290 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.40.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.
