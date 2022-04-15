Financial Comparison: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.77, suggesting that its share price is 577% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 11.59% 6.97% 2.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 4 5 0 2.56

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.60 $264.86 million $0.40 39.05

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

