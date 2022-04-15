Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

