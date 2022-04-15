Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

