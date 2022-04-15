Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,104,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FBASF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

