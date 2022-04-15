Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.70) to GBX 3,030 ($39.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,297.50 ($29.94).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.17) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,839 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,290.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

