Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FGPR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.