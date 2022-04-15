Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FGPR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.