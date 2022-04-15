Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Issue Dividend of $1.36

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

RACE stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $314,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

