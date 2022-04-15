Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ferrari and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 8.04 $982.88 million $5.32 41.35 REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,582.96 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83% REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrari and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 2 2 11 0 2.60 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $258.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 377.16%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Ferrari.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

