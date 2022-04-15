Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.89 or 0.07536680 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.64 or 0.99860655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

