Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

FHI stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,324,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 200,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

