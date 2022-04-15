Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

