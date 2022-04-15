Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.26. 454,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $104.39 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.