Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $251.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.39 million and the lowest is $248.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. 454,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,942. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $104.39 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.