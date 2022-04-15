Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $251.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.26. 454,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $104.39 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

