FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $$2.68 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. FCCC has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Get FCCC alerts:

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.