Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

