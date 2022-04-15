Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after buying an additional 2,605,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

