Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $797,851.93

Faceter (FACE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Faceter has a market cap of $797,851.93 and $26,893.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

