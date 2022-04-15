F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $438,290.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

F45 Training stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

