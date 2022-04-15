F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.14. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

