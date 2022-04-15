Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Short Interest Update

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EXEO remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Exeo Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

About Exeo Entertainment (Get Rating)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

