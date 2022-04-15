Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon has completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. into a separate entity, and will now own and operate the transmission and distribution business. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation. EXC’s cost savings initiatives will boost margins. In the past month shares of Exelon have outperformed its industry. Yet, failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby impacting its performance. Adherence to stringent regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability.”

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

