Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $235,506.00

Exeedme (XED) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $235,506.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.35 or 0.07482125 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.37 or 1.00066147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

