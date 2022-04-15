Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

