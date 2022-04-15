Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($28.26) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$27.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

