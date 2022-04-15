Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.29. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 390,318 shares of company stock worth $711,095. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

