Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

