Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.