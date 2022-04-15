Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $4.47 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.78 or 0.07457744 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,245.88 or 0.99922045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

