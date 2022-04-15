ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Up 0.3%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.
