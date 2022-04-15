Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE WTRG opened at $49.83 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.