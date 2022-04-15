ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Up 81.7% in March

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
EPIX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,797. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
