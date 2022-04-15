ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Up 81.7% in March

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

EPIX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,797. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

