Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ESCA stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.34. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Escalade by 795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Escalade by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Escalade by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

