Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $93.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

