Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 14th (AEG, BDN, BLRX, CRMD, FMTX, FRG, GNFT, HT, HTLF, HUN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 14th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

