Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $735.24 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $715.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.