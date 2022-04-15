Equal One Day Volume Reaches $92.00 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $292,107.58 and $92.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

