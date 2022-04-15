EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.