Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.