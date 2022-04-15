Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

