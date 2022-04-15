Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 609,312 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $41,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 880,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 213,163 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,253,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.