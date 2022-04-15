Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to report $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $84.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 12,253,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,507,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

