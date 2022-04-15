ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

