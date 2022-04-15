Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$510,124.26 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.97. The company had a trading volume of 353,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.68. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87.

Get Empire alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.