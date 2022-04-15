Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 994 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000.

