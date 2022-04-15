Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH)
